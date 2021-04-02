Lexington County offers new COVID relief for utilities, rent and mortgage assistance

United States currency. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lexington County residents still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic will soon have a new place to turn for help.

The county is offering low- to moderate-income residents help in making their mortgage, rent and utility payments, thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Both renters and homeowners will be able to apply for up to six consecutive months of rental, mortgage and utility financial assistance. Eligible applicants must be Lexington County residents and must have an annual income that is at or below 80% of the area median income.

The median individual income in Lexington County was $32,024 in 2019, and $61,173 per household, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Residents must also be able to prove that they are past due or unable to pay all or part of their rent, mortgage and utilities.

For more information on the program, go to Lexington County’s website.