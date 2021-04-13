Teen girl with medical concerns reported missing in Richland County

A search is underway for a missing girl with medical issues, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Mekayla Martin, 13, hasn’t been seen since Sunday night, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The teenager was last spotted at her home on Brighton Hill Road, according to the release. That’s in the Dentsville area, near a section of S.C. 277 that’s between Interstate 20 and Interstate 77.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 13-year-old Mekayla Martin. Richland County Sheriff’s Department

Mekayla has medical concerns that make it important to find her as quickly as possible, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on her condition was not available.

There was no word if Mekayla was considered a runaway, or if she was alone the last time she was seen.

The sheriff’s department described Mekayla as a 5-foot-3, 180-pound girl with long braids in her hair. She was wearing a black shirt, with a skull and roses on it, and black shorts, when she was last seen, according to the release.

Anyone who has seen Mekayla, or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

