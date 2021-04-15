Rabbit Run development plan could bring more than 500 new homes to Lower Richland

A new development being planned off Rabbit Run Road in Lower Richland could bring 515 new single family homes to the area.

The homes would be built on a nearly 176-acre tract that currently is zoned as a Planned Development District. The existing plan calls for 1,040 residential units, including single-family homes and multi-family apartment units. The developer, LandTech SC, wants to lower the number of overall units to 846. The county must approve the plan.

“We want less multi-family housing and more detached single-family homes which is why we’re asking for a lower density,” said Kevin Steelman, President and CEO of LandTech SC.

On Thursday night at 6 p.m., he will join County Councilwoman Chakisse Newton for a virtual town hall to discuss the rezoning request. Residents can stream the event on the Richland County Facebook page or Youtube channel.

In 2007, the property bordered by Rabbit Run Road, Garners Ferry Road and Lower Richland Boulevard was classified as a Planned Development District. The current zoning designates 44 acres for 176 units of single-family detached homes, 12 acres for 96 units of single-family attached homes, 48 acres for 768 multi-family apartment units, 62 acres of commercial space and 11.6 acres of open space.

The rezoning request calls for 71.8 acres for 430 single-family detached homes, 10.7 acres for 85 single-family attached homes and 20.7 acres for 331 multi-family apartment units. It would also move the single family attached housing from one part of the property to another. The commercial space and open space would remain relatively unchanged.

A chart included in Kevin Steelman’s rezoning application that outlines the original number of units versus the proposed number of units for the property off Rabbit Run Road. Richland County Planning & Development Services Department Richland County Planning & Development Services Department

Steelman said LandTech SC only plans to purchase the single-family residential portions of the property; the company will not be involved in developing the commercial areas or multi-family residences.

“Generally, this is something my residents are happy about,” Newton said. “I’m sure there are some people there who don’t want any housing to be built there at all, but if this plan doesn’t get approved that means there will be even greater density on that property. So this is the best option.”

Even if the rezoning request is denied, “we will definitely move forward with a project, it just won’t be the same project, Steelman said.