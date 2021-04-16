Richland Library expanding services after year of COVID limitations

Richland Library FILE PHOTO/THE STATE

Richland Library announced an expansion of services on Friday after a year of pandemic-related rollbacks.

The library said in a Friday release that it is now offering indoor computer use and browsing at all 13 locations across its system.

Limited computer use and browsing for books will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at all branches of the library. Customers can access computer equipment with printing capabilities for one hour on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are not necessary.

The library system announced additional expansion of services at its main branch on Assembly Street, including browsing on the first, second and third levels, and computer use on the second and third levels. It also is reopening the Walker Local and Family History Center, and is allowing the individual use of four meeting rooms on a first-come, first-served basis.

The library continues to implement COVID-19 protocols, like masks and social distancing. Those with questions can call 803-799-9084.