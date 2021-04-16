UPDATE: Columbia crews rescue person in Congaree River

The Blossom Street bridge. The State

Columbia emergency responders pulled a person safely out of a downtown river on Friday after initially receiving a report someone had jumped from a bridge.

“The victim in the water rescue on the Congaree River has been found safely and is being transported by EMS,” the Columbia Fire Department tweeted on Friday afternoon. “Traffic will be reopening on the Blossom Street Bridge.”

The Cayce Department of Public Safety said that the person who was pulled from the water was a “young woman.” She was not identified.

The bridge had been closed to traffic for about half an hour as Columbia Fire crews performed a water rescue.

Fire department spokesman Mike DeSumma said there was a 911 call at 1:12 p.m. Friday.

“Someone called 911 and said a person had jumped into the river off one of the bridges,” DeSumma told The State.

The condition of the person who was pulled from the water was not immediately available.

There are three bridges in downtown Columbia — the Blossom Street Bridge, the Gervais Street Bridge and the Jarvis Klapman bridge — spanning the Congaree and connecting the capital city to Lexington County. Large rocks jut out of the water beneath the bridges.