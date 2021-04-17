Richland fire marshal investigating fire at leasing office of St. Andrews apartments

The leasing office of an apartment complex in St. Andrews caught fire Saturday morning, gutting the inside, according to the Columbia Richland Fire Department.

The fire burned the office an apartment complex called The Creek at St Andrews at 800 Beatty Road, off Broad River Road about three miles from Interstate 20.

Fire crews arrived at about 5 a.m. and found heavy flames bursting through the roof. When crews put the blaze out, only the brick exterior of the building was standing.

No one was injured or displaced, the fire department said. The Richland County fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

A fire gutted the leasing office at The Creek in St. Andrews. CFD.