Officer at Midlands school activates Taser, incident under review

Police lights. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

The Sumter Police Department is reviewing an incident in which a school resource officer activated a Taser at a middle school.

According to a release from the department, at dismissal time on Tuesday, an officer pointed a Taser upward to make an “arching” sound, in hopes of getting the attention of students so they wouldn’t run into oncoming traffic. The device did not make contact with anyone and there were no injuries.

The Item newspaper of Sumter reports that the incident happened at Bates Middle School. The officer in question has been with the department for five years. The police department is assigning a different officer to the school.

The school district has notified parents and guardians of the incident.

Chris Trainor
Chris Trainor has been working for newspapers in South Carolina for more than 16 years, including previous stops at the (Greenwood) Index-Journal and the (Columbia) Free Times. He is the winner of numerous South Carolina Press Association awards, including honors in column writing, government beat reporting, food writing, election coverage and more.
