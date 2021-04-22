$2 million lottery-winning ticket sold in the Midlands

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, a Powerball lottery ticket is printed on a lottery machine at a convenience store. AP

Someone in the Midlands is about to be a millionaire.

According to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket good for $2 million was sold at the Rucker Feed and Seed on Highway 178 in Pelion. The winner matched all five white Powerball numbers in the Wednesday, April 21, drawing. Because that player purchased the PowerPlay for an extra dollar, the prize went from $1 million to $2 million.

Meanwhile, a player from the Raceway store #6746 on Airport Boulevard in West Columbia on Wednesday matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, with a PowerPlay, and won $100,000.

The numbers for the April 21 Powerball drawing were 21-25-32-64-67, with a Powerball of 6.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.