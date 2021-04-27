Here’s what the Rosewood Church development apartments and retail will look like

This rendering shows what a one bedroom apartment in the former sanctuary building of Rosewood Baptist Church at 2901 Rosewood Drive will look like. Provided

Renderings of the future development replacing the Rosewood Baptist Church in Columbia are out. The buildings will be a mixed-use of high-end apartments and retail space to include 52 apartment units and a Starbucks.

The church building at 2901 Rosewood Drive was sold in 2019 and sits between Sloan and South Holly Streets and backs up to Burney Drive.

An existing building at 2809 Rosewood, across Sloan Street from the church, will be converted into retail space. A second retail building will be constructed for a Starbucks with three apartments units above the retail space.

A section of Sloan Street will be closed to become a part of the project, creating a dead end. An entrance will be created for pedestrians, bikes and golf carts from Sloan Street off of Burney Drive, according to a news release from Cason Development Group.

“Interest in the retail portion of this project has been outstanding from the start,” said Taylor Wolfe, a developer with Cason. “We plan to be very selective while working through our tenant mix here.”

Rosewood Baptist Church has relocated to Moss Avenue in Columbia after being at 2901 Rosewood Drive since 1937, said the release. The sanctuary, built in 1969 and 1970, will remain and house one- and two-bedroom lofts.

The only building that will not be preserved is the former Sunday school building at the center of the property, according to previous reports by The State.

An exterior view of the former church building in Rosewood shows what it will look like converted to a residential space. Provided

Garvin Design Group of Columbia is the architect for the project and Boyer Construction is the contractor.

“It’s exciting to be involved with repurposing an existing neighborhood church into really cool living spaces without altering the church’s appearance,” said Scott Garvin, president of Garvin Design Group.

The Cason Development Group is also working on two other mixed-use projects. It will convert the Klondike Building at 1813 Main St. into apartments and retail and create a mixed-used development on Forest Drive and Brentwood Drive in Forest Acres that will be a combination of boutique retail and townhomes, according to the company.

“We feel this development will help continue the momentum in the downtown area by bringing new residents and improving the urban lifestyle in Columbia,” said Frank Cason, president of Cason Development Group.