One person killed in car wreck in Florence County

One person was killed in a collision in Florence County around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 378 and S.C. 51, according to Master Trooper Brian T. Lee of the state Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2018 Hyundai, whose name has not been released by the Florence Coroner’s Office, was traveling south on S.C. 51 and ran through a stop sign.

A 2019 Chevy truck driving west on U.S. 378 collided with the Hyundai. The truck driver was injured and transported to a local hospital, according to Lee, and the Hyundai driver was killed.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to Lee.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the collision.

This is a developing news story.