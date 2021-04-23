Beloved Columbia broadcaster, radio host and more gains high honor at Fort Jackson

Joe Pinner talks to his fellow anchorman after the news program in the file photo from 2000. online@thestate.com

In the late 1950’s, soldiers knew the sound of Joe Pinner’s voice over the Armed Forces Radio at Fort Jackson. The Columbia community knew him from hosting the “The Mr. Knozit Show” on WIS for 37 years, and the latest generation recognized Pinner as a weatherman before he retired in 2018.

Thursday, Pinner received another high honor: an induction into the Fort Jackson Hall of Fame.

Fort Jackson’s NCO Club has performed the ceremony annually since 2014, according to an article on the U.S. Army website. Pinner joined the likes of many high-ranking Army soldiers who’ve passed through Fort Jackson.

Pinner managed the base’s radio station, Armed Forces Radio WFJX, from 1958 to 1959. In 2003 to 2004, Pinner was awarded an honorary colonel position at Fort Jackson for his dedication to serving as the “voice of Fort Jackson,” according to a video of the ceremony posted on YouTube by Pinner’s son Greg.

For many years, Pinner MC’ed Fort Jackson events like the annual Army Band Christmas concert, he said. During his service, Pinner helped make training videos along with the radio programs.

“My son Micheal was born out there in 1959 and only cost about $7.83 I think,” joked Pinner. “I thoroughly enjoyed working with the fort and still do, as a matter of fact.”

Each year, up to 50,000 soldiers hear his voice in a recorded welcome video from their last 20-mile hike before graduating from basic training.

Pinner’s other honors include South Carolina’s highest governmental honor in 1982 when Gov. Dick Riley gave him an Order of the Palmetto and the “Biggest Media Hog” award given by readers of Free Times in the newspaper’s “Best Of” honors. He’d won that recognition a number of times over the years, according to a previous profile of Pinner in The State.

“This was the top of the mountain and the icing on the cake to get into the Hall of Fame for Fort Jackson. That is quite, quite moving and very appreciated,” said Pinner.