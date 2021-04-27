Another QuikTrip gas station will open in Columbia. Here’s when and where

Another QuikTrip is coming to the Midlands at the intersection of Shop and Atlas roads in Columbia.

The gas station brand, commonly known as QT, opened its first wave of stores in the Midlands in 2020. Prior to last year, QT did not have a location within 50 miles of South Carolina’s capital.

QTs at 8205 Two Notch Road, near Interstate 77 in Columbia, 10320 Wilson Blvd. in Blythewood, South Lake Drive and Interstate 20 in Lexington and 305 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg opened in the last year.

Company officials confirmed that QT at Shop and Atlas Roads will open in the fall of 2022.

“We are currently in the very beginning stages of development,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, spokesperson for QuikTrip Corporation.

The gas station brand is popular in the Upstate and in other regional metro areas including Charlotte and Atlanta.

QuikTrip is a roadside brand popular among travelers for its wide selection of hot foods, including pizzas, biscuits and tacos. The company has about 850 locations in 11 states, according to its website.