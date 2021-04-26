SC representative calls for a halt on new development and rezoning in Richland County

S.C. Rep. Jermaine Johnson, R.-Richland, listens during a session of the South Carolina House of Representatives on March 24, 2021. tglantz@thestate.com

South Carolina state Rep. Jermaine Johnson called for a halt on development and rezoning in Richland County because of concerns that citizen opinions are being ignored.

Because Richland County is not holding face-to-face meetings due to COVID-19, citizens’ opinions about new development or rezoning are being ignored, Johnson said.

Johnson, a Democrat elected last year in Richland County’s District 80, asked in a news release that this halt go into effect until the county offices reopen for in-person meetings.

“Everyday I am speaking with constituents and concerned citizens about new developments appearing in their communities and how they never had an opportunity to voice opposition. This is especially evident in rural communities that lack access to broadband, so they do not even have an opportunity to view online hearings,” said Johnson in the release.

Johnson also said he believes that developers are taking advantage the county’s closure as an opportunity for profit with minimal pushback from community members.

Richland County Council Chairman Paul Livingston said he had not spoken to Johnson at the time of the release, so he would not comment on the matter yet.

“I believe Richland County Council will do the right thing and suspend or open for business,” said Johnson.