Bucking colleague’s protest, Mayor Benjamin supports alcohol licenses at USC venues

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has written a letter to the state revenue department supporting the renewal of alcohol licenses at the University of South Carolina’s football stadium and basketball arena.

The mayor’s letter comes after one of his colleagues, District 4 Councilman Daniel Rickenmann, protested the renewal of those licenses.

“I concur with findings from research carried out by the University of South Carolina, along with the SEC, that responsible and appropriate sales of beer and wine inside sporting venues decreases binge drinking outside of the stadium prior to games, as sports fans know they can enjoy beverages purchased during the games,” the mayor wrote in a Tuesday letter to the S.C. Department of Revenue’s alcoholic beverage licensing division.

Last summer, Rickenmann formally filed protests against the alcohol license renewals for third-party vendors that sell drinks at the Williams-Brice football stadium and Colonial Life Arena, which hosts USC basketball games along with concerts and other shows. The councilman, who is running for mayor this year, is attempting to turn the tables on USC with the protests, as USC has often joined with neighborhood leaders to protest the alcohol licenses of bars in Five Points, the popular college nightlife and entertainment district.

“Clearly, the little guy is getting pushed and the big guy gets to do what he wants, and that’s not the way it works,” Rickenmann told The State in a March story. “Somebody has to fight for the little guy.”

The District 4 Councilman has said that over-consumption before, during and after ballgames and concerts can cause public health and safety issues.

In December, a hearing on Rickenmann’s protest against Colonial Life Arena’s third-party concessions vendor Aramark was held before Judge H.W. Funderburk in a state Administrative Law Court. In his subsequent order, Funderburk sent the case back to the state Department of Revenue, which issues alcohol licenses, to determine the scope of Aramark’s control of the arena where alcohol is sold and consumed, and to clarify the role of another company, Southern Way Catering, in Aramark’s sale of alcoholic beverages at the arena.

But it’s clear that Benjamin, Columbia’s third-term mayor and a former USC student body president, thinks the school should have licenses renewed for both venues.

“Simply stated, in-venue beer and wine sales at sporting events provide greater capacity for ensuring sales are made to age-appropriate attendees, implementing safety protocols, controlling the amount of consumption, monitoring overuse or abuse, and enacting swift response by trained law enforcement or security to address issues,” Benjamin wrote in his letter to the revenue department.

“Renewing the license for beer and wine sales at UofSC sporting events at Williams-Brice Stadium and Colonial Life Arena would be both responsible and prudent.”

