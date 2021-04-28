Two people hurt trying to escape fast moving fire in Columbia home, officials say

Two people were injured and several more were left without their home following a destructive fire, the Columbia Fire Department said.

At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a burning home on Corbett Street, the fire department said on Twitter. That’s near Bluff Road, about 2 miles from Exit 5 on Interstate 77.

The blaze was so powerful and spread so quickly through the house that firefighters had to evacuate the building and battle the flames from outside, fire department spokesman Mike DeSumma told The State.

The Columbia Fire Department battled a blaze at a Corbett Street home. Columbia Fire Department

Two adult residents suffered minor injuries as they escaped, according to the fire department. Further information on their conditions was not available.

The home is considered a total loss after it suffered significant fire damage, DeSumma said.

Seven residents have been displaced, according to the Red Cross. DeSumma said three of the residents are children.

The Red Cross said it is helping the residents by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter.

Information on how the fire started was not available, but the cause is under investigation, according to the fire department.

In addition to the home, surrounding property was also significantly damaged, the fire department said. That included a few vehicles and a shed in the backyard, according to DeSumma.

No other homes in the area were affected by the fire, DeSumma said.

An estimate on the cost of the damage caused by the fire was not available.

In an unrelated incident, the Red Cross said it is helping multiple families whose apartments on Woodland Village Drive were damaged by another fire early Wednesday morning. The Columbia Fire Department assisted the Irmo Fire District putting out that blaze, about 13 miles from Corbett Street.

No deaths or injuries occurred in that incident, which was first reported to emergency responders at 12:45 a.m., Irmo Fire Marshal Brian Haley told The State.

Six units were damaged in the apartment fire, and the residences on the upper level were considered a total loss while those on the ground floor suffered significant water damage, according to Haley.

About nine adults and six kids have been displaced by the fire, Haley said. Firefighters were able to save five cats from the flames, but some others died, Haley said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Haley said it is considered accidental and arson has been ruled out.

In addition to Irmo and Columbia fire departments, firefighters from Lexington County and West Columbia assisted in getting the blaze under control in about an hour, according to Haley.

In an effort to keep families safe, the Red Cross recommends practicing 2-minute escape drill in the case of a fire, and monthly tests of smoke alarms.

