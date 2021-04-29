Body of missing Richland County teen girl found in Lexington County, sheriff says

The search for a missing teenager ended when her body was discovered early Thursday morning, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.

Now, two of her acquaintances are facing kidnapping and, probably, murder charges, the sheriff said. One has been arrested, and the community is being asked to help find the other.

Sanaa (pronounced sa-ni-ya) Amenhotep, 15, was found in woods near Interstate 20, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

“I told her parents we would bring her home. Unfortunately it wasn’t the way we hoped and prayed to bring her,” Lott said at a news conference.

Lott said telling Sanaa’s parents their daughter is dead was devastating. The sheriff said he hoped the Columbia community would rally around them and the rest of Sanaa’s family, and provide them with support.

But the sheriff also asked the community to help law enforcement find one of the people he said is responsible for the teenager’s death.

Trevion Nelson is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Richland County, Lott said. More charges are possible, but they would be filed by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, which is now leading the homicide investigation because Sanaa’s body was found in that county, according to Lott.

“He is part and responsible for the death of this 15-year-old,” Lott said of Nelson.

Another male, who Lott called a juvenile, has been charged with kidnapping and is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the sheriff.

Sanaa was reported missing on April 5 by her mother, Lott said.

According to the sheriff, Sanaa probably left her northeast Columbia home voluntarily with the two male acquaintances. During the course of that night, Lott said, the situation turned into a kidnapping, and that’s when she was “murdered.”

Information on how the teen’s body was discovered was not made available. Sanaa was found in a wooded area off I-20 in Leesville, according to Fisher.

The coroner’s office said a preliminary cause of death has been determined, but that information is not being made public until an autopsy is performed Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

“I can’t imagine what her family is going through,” Fisher said. “It was a very difficult scene for our office, and we spent most of the night processing the scene and taking care of Sanaa.”

Anyone who has seen Nelson, or has information on where he might be, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.