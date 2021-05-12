Best in Class: Who are the stand-out Midlands 2021 grads? Vote in our competition

The State is looking for the best Midlands seniors from the 2021 graduating class.

Thirteen years of learning, studying, testing, growing — and enduring a year and a half of pandemic online lectures, to boot — have all led up to one of the most important moments in the lives of Midlands teenagers: Being crowned among The State’s “Best in Class” of local high school seniors. (Oh, and then graduating, right.)

The State is on a quest to recognize not just the “best and brightest” students of our region, but the most creative, most hard-working, and the most darn joyful high school grads across the Midlands. No one knows them better than you — their peers, parents, teammates, teachers, coaches, pastors, mentors and neighbors.

Help us by nominating local seniors who stand out in these superlative categories:

Future governor of South Carolina

Most likely to cure the next viral outbreak

Future CEO

Biggest Midlands sports star

The next Billie Eilish or Harry Styles

Most likely to be TikTok famous

Most joyful

Most likely to persevere no matter what

We’ll be accepting nominees for our “Best in Class” competition this week. Then, all of the Midlands will vote to choose which grads will wear the (figurative) crown, before they don their cap and gown.

The State will honor the winners on June 1, ahead of revealing our upcoming series on inspiring graduates. In this series, we’re humbled to highlight a special group of high school seniors who have beat the biggest odds, set the bar for serving and achieving, and inspire us to make no excuses in the pursuit of our highest potential. You won’t want to miss this series.

Here’s how to participate in The State’s “Best in Class” competition: Starting Wednesday, May 12, send us your nominees for as many superlative categories as you like, using the Google form below. Your nominations should include the student’s first and last name, age, high school, email address, Instagram handle and one or two sentences describing why they deserve to win. Nominees must be graduating high school seniors.

You may submit multiple Google forms in order to make nominations for as many categories as you like, but please, only nominate each student once.

Spread the word (and the link to nominate), and then be prepared to vote for the best after we’ve narrowed down the nominees.

Nominations will close this Sunday, May 16, at 5 p.m.

Voting for the winners will open next Tuesday, May 18, and run through noon Friday, May 21.

Have trouble accessing the Google form below? Click here.

Loading…