Note to readers: South Carolina gas shortage causing delays in newspaper delivery

A gas shortage is making it difficult to deliver newspapers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) AP

The State is experiencing delays in the delivery of newspapers due to gas shortages around the Southeast.

Over the next several days, newspapers may be delivered later than normal, and in some cases, not delivered until the following day. We understand that, for many subscribers, not having a paper in hand is a disruption to the morning routine, and we appreciate your patience as we work through these challenges.

If your delivery is delayed, you can still access the e-Edition any time. You’ll find The State e-Edition at www.thestate.com/e-edition. Digital-only access is included in your subscription and gives you the ability to read unlimited content, anywhere, anytime.

Our e-Edition is an online replica of our newspaper with 50 to 60 pages of additional content. You can still flip through the pages with your morning coffee. You can also read articles in our app, on our website and connect with us on social media.

If you have not set up digital access for your account, you can do so quickly and easily at thestate.com/digitalaccess.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience as we work to get your paper to you as quickly as possible. Thank you for being a loyal subscriber.