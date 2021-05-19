It’s a house. It’s an apartment. This could be the new place to live in Lexington

A stretch of Augusta Road near Interstate 20 could soon be home to an unusual housing development in Lexington.

The site could soon include 256 new “housements,” a kind of free-standing apartment-style housing option. The units would be built by JCF Living in 140 single or duplex-style home buildings on 52 acres south of the Bojangles and Murphy Express gas station off Exit 58.

“It’s a cross between a house and a detached apartment,” is how John Hanson, Lexington’s town planning director, explained the proposal. “It looks like individual lots, but it’s owned by one entity,” which would handle all landscaping and building maintenance.

The plan would also include development of two commercial parcels along Augusta Highway.

Lexington Town Council reviewed the proposal at a work session on Monday, but has not yet approved the rezoning necessary for the development to move forward.

The proposal comes as Lexington County has a moratorium in place against the construction of new subdivisions, but the moratorium isn’t a factor because the proposed housing development is inside Lexington’s town limits. Plus, as Hanson said, there won’t be any subdivisions in the development, with JCF Living owning and managing the whole property.

JCF Living touts the “housements” as having the convenience and affordability of an apartment, with the amenities of home living such as a private driveway and backyard. A similar residential area operated by the company in Huntsville, Alabama, offers an on-site pool and fitness center.

JCF has other developments planned for Florida, Tennessee and Hardeeville, S.C. The company did not respond to calls from The State before publication.

The State, This Week Want to know what’s going on in the Grand Strand? The Upstate? The Lowcountry? Our newest South Carolina newsletter will bring you some of the best highlights of our statewide coverage. The newsletter is delivered straight to your inbox every Friday afternoon. Subscribe up here.