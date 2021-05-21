Local

It’s time to vote! Which Midlands 2021 grads will win The State’s ‘Best in Class’?

The State is looking for the best Midlands seniors from the 2021 graduating class.
The nominations are locked!

The State’s quest to crown the Midlands’ finest high school seniors is underway. You’ve sent us your nominees, and now it’s time to vote for your favorites. Take just a minute to vote for one senior in each of these categories:

  • Future governor of South Carolina
  • Future CEO

  • Biggest Midlands sports star
  • Most joyful

  • Most likely to persevere no matter what

    • To vote, use the Google form below.

    Each winner will receive a special gift from The State and will be featured on The State’s website and social media.

    You can only vote once, but be sure to share the voting link with your friends, family and school community.

    Voting will close at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 23.

    We’ll reveal the winners on June 1, just ahead of our new series on inspiring graduates. In this series, we’re humbled to highlight a special group of high school seniors who have beat the biggest odds, set the bar for serving and achieving, and inspire us to make no excuses in the pursuit of our highest potential. You won’t want to miss this series.

    Until then, hurry to get your votes in, and make sure the Midlands’ best and brightest get the recognition they deserve.

    Have trouble accessing the Google form below? Click here.

    Profile Image of Sarah Ellis
    Sarah Ellis
    Sarah Ellis is the editor of The State’s statewide enterprise team covering Greenville, Charleston and tourism in Myrtle Beach. She is also a reporter who covers Columbia and Richland County. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, she has made South Carolina’s capital her home for the past decade. Since 2014, her work at The State has earned multiple awards from the S.C. Press Association, including top honors for short story writing and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
