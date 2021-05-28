Looking for rent, utility assistance in Columbia SC? Here’s where to go

Job losses and wage cuts sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused many South Carolinians to fall behind on basic necessities like rent and utilities. According to a recent survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.9% of South Carolinians said they are not current on their rent or mortgage payment and have slight or no confidence in making their next payment on time.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize there is help available,” said Joy Goodwin, who volunteers with the Columbia NAACP’s housing navigator program. The program, which launched in February, was designed to connect low-income tenants with various forms of financial assistance.

If you live in Columbia and are struggling to pay for rent or utilities, the following organizations may be able to help. If your organization is offering help to renters, email reporter Rebecca Liebson at rliebson@thestate.com to be added to the list.

Children of Restaurant Employees Grant Program

Provides grants to food and beverage service employees with children who are struggling to make rent or mortgage payments.

Either the parent or their child must be facing a health crisis, injury, death or natural disaster that impacts their financial stability.

https://coregives.org/apply/

404-655-4690

The Cooperative Ministry Financial Assistance Program

Applicants must be employed or receiving Social Security or disability benefits.

Those who are currently receiving subsidized rent assistance are not eligible.

Those who have received financial assistance from another agency in the past 12 months are not eligible.

https://www.coopmin.org/

803-799-3853

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS

Provides up to 21 weeks of financial assistance per year.

Available to those living with HIV who make less than 80% of the area median income.

http://palss.org/hopwa/

803-779-7257

Navy Marine Corps Quick Assist Loans

Provides interest-free loans of up to $500.

Available to active-duty members of the U.S. Navy or Marine Corps who have enough time left on their contract to repay the interest-free loan.

Those who have outstanding interest-free loans from the U.S. Navy or Marine Corps or have received five or more Quick Assist loans during their career are not eligible.

Applicants with disciplinary actions in the past six months may not qualify.

https://www.nmcrs.org/locations/entry/charleston

843-794-7662 or 843-794-4175

Navy Marine Corps Financial Assistance and Education Program

Provides payments of up to $500.

Available to active-duty and retired Navy and Marine members, family members with military ID cards, surviving spouses and reservists on active duty for 30 days or more.

https://www.nmcrs.org/locations/entry/charleston

843-794-7662 or 843-794-4175

One Fair Wage

Provides cash assistance for restaurant workers, delivery drivers and other tipped workers and service workers who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Applicants must have an email address attached to a Paypal account.

https://ofwemergencyfund.org/help

One80 Place Homelessness Prevention Assistance

Available to households who make 50% or less of the area median income, have been served an eviction notice and would become homeless without financial assistance.

https://lowcountrycoc.org/get-help

843-737-8357

Richland County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Provides up to 12 months of back rent or utility payments. In some cases, applicants may qualify for up to three months of future payments.

Available to households making less than 80% of the area median income who are facing unemployment, financial hardships or are at risk of experiencing homelessness due to COVID-19.

https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/erap-richlandcountysc/Participant

855-216-9198

Salvation Army Rent Assistance Program

Only available during certain times of the year.

https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/columbia/programs/homeless-prevention-services

803-765-0260

Salvation Army Utility Assistance Program

Available to 10-15 clients every other week. The telephone helpline opens at 9 a.m.

803-462-5093

Wateree Community Actions COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program

Available to households within 200% of the federal poverty guidelines who have faced financial hardships due to COVID-19.

https://www.wcai.org/menus/request-for-assistance.html

803-470-3591

Wateree Community Actions General Emergency Assistance Program

Available to households within 200% of the federal poverty guidelines who are facing a financial emergency.

https://www.wcai.org/menus/geap.html

803-470-3591

Wateree Community Actions: Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Available to households within 150% of the federal poverty guidelines.

https://www.wcai.org/menus/request-for-assistance.html

803-470-3591

Wateree Community Actions: COVID-19 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Provides up to $1,000 for utility bills.

Available to households within 150% of the federal poverty guidelines who have faced financial hardships due to COVID-19.

https://www.wcai.org/menus/request-for-assistance.html

803-470-3591