Looking for rent, utility assistance in Columbia SC? Here’s where to go

Job losses and wage cuts sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused many South Carolinians to fall behind on basic necessities like rent and utilities. According to a recent survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.9% of South Carolinians said they are not current on their rent or mortgage payment and have slight or no confidence in making their next payment on time.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize there is help available,” said Joy Goodwin, who volunteers with the Columbia NAACP’s housing navigator program. The program, which launched in February, was designed to connect low-income tenants with various forms of financial assistance.

If you live in Columbia and are struggling to pay for rent or utilities, the following organizations may be able to help. If your organization is offering help to renters, email reporter Rebecca Liebson at rliebson@thestate.com to be added to the list.

Children of Restaurant Employees Grant Program

The Cooperative Ministry Financial Assistance Program

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS

Navy Marine Corps Quick Assist Loans

Navy Marine Corps Financial Assistance and Education Program

One Fair Wage

One80 Place Homelessness Prevention Assistance

Richland County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Salvation Army Rent Assistance Program

Salvation Army Utility Assistance Program

Wateree Community Actions COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program

Wateree Community Actions General Emergency Assistance Program

Wateree Community Actions: Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Wateree Community Actions: COVID-19 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

