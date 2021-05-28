Local
Looking for rent, utility assistance in Columbia SC? Here’s where to go
Job losses and wage cuts sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused many South Carolinians to fall behind on basic necessities like rent and utilities. According to a recent survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.9% of South Carolinians said they are not current on their rent or mortgage payment and have slight or no confidence in making their next payment on time.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize there is help available,” said Joy Goodwin, who volunteers with the Columbia NAACP’s housing navigator program. The program, which launched in February, was designed to connect low-income tenants with various forms of financial assistance.
If you live in Columbia and are struggling to pay for rent or utilities, the following organizations may be able to help. If your organization is offering help to renters, email reporter Rebecca Liebson at rliebson@thestate.com to be added to the list.
Children of Restaurant Employees Grant Program
Provides grants to food and beverage service employees with children who are struggling to make rent or mortgage payments.
Either the parent or their child must be facing a health crisis, injury, death or natural disaster that impacts their financial stability.
404-655-4690
The Cooperative Ministry Financial Assistance Program
Applicants must be employed or receiving Social Security or disability benefits.
Those who are currently receiving subsidized rent assistance are not eligible.
Those who have received financial assistance from another agency in the past 12 months are not eligible.
803-799-3853
Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS
Provides up to 21 weeks of financial assistance per year.
Available to those living with HIV who make less than 80% of the area median income.
803-779-7257
Navy Marine Corps Quick Assist Loans
Provides interest-free loans of up to $500.
Available to active-duty members of the U.S. Navy or Marine Corps who have enough time left on their contract to repay the interest-free loan.
Those who have outstanding interest-free loans from the U.S. Navy or Marine Corps or have received five or more Quick Assist loans during their career are not eligible.
Applicants with disciplinary actions in the past six months may not qualify.
843-794-7662 or 843-794-4175
Navy Marine Corps Financial Assistance and Education Program
Provides payments of up to $500.
Available to active-duty and retired Navy and Marine members, family members with military ID cards, surviving spouses and reservists on active duty for 30 days or more.
843-794-7662 or 843-794-4175
One Fair Wage
Provides cash assistance for restaurant workers, delivery drivers and other tipped workers and service workers who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Applicants must have an email address attached to a Paypal account.
One80 Place Homelessness Prevention Assistance
Available to households who make 50% or less of the area median income, have been served an eviction notice and would become homeless without financial assistance.
843-737-8357
Richland County Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Provides up to 12 months of back rent or utility payments. In some cases, applicants may qualify for up to three months of future payments.
Available to households making less than 80% of the area median income who are facing unemployment, financial hardships or are at risk of experiencing homelessness due to COVID-19.
https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/erap-richlandcountysc/Participant
855-216-9198
Salvation Army Rent Assistance Program
Only available during certain times of the year.
https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/columbia/programs/homeless-prevention-services
803-765-0260
Salvation Army Utility Assistance Program
Available to 10-15 clients every other week. The telephone helpline opens at 9 a.m.
803-462-5093
Wateree Community Actions COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program
Available to households within 200% of the federal poverty guidelines who have faced financial hardships due to COVID-19.
803-470-3591
Wateree Community Actions General Emergency Assistance Program
Available to households within 200% of the federal poverty guidelines who are facing a financial emergency.
803-470-3591
Wateree Community Actions: Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program
Available to households within 150% of the federal poverty guidelines.
803-470-3591
Wateree Community Actions: COVID-19 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program
Provides up to $1,000 for utility bills.
Available to households within 150% of the federal poverty guidelines who have faced financial hardships due to COVID-19.
803-470-3591
Comments