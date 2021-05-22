Richland Library adding hours at all locations and opening up parts of Main branch

Richland Library is expanding hours and opening up parts of its Main branch on Assembly Street.

The following locations will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday:

The Wheatley and Lower Richland branches will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Richland Library is opening the garden level of its Main branch which houses the Children’s Room and Teen Center.

Hours had been shortened and some branches had been closed because of the coronavirus. The library system is now offering most of its services at all 13 locations.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded Richland Library a National Medal in 2017. To get more information on Richland Library call 803-799-9084 or visit richlandlibrary.com.