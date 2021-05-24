Pipes repaired at Columbia public housing complex where gas leak was reported

Dominion Energy has identified the source of a gas leak reported at a public housing complex in Columbia on Friday that led to the voluntary evacuation of several families, according to Ivory Mathews, CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority.

On Saturday around 8 p.m., Dominion discovered a problem with a pipe underneath the St. Andrews Terrace Apartments that was causing the leak.

“Dominion did make repairs to those underground pipes,” Mathews said. “There was no harm to the families.”

The gas was shut off Friday afternoon after the Columbia Fire Department responded to a complaint from a resident.

Mathews said the housing authority and Dominion are now inspecting all of the units at the property to make sure there are no additional leaks. From there, they will determine when it is safe to turn the gas back on.

Dominion could not be reached for comment on Monday. But in a statement issued on Friday, the utility said safety “is Dominion Energy’s No. 1 priority.”

On Friday, the housing authority said it was voluntarily relocating 24 families out of an abundance of caution because of the gas leak. On Monday, Mathews said 10 families opted to stay at a hotel paid for by the housing authority. Some families stayed at the apartment complex even though the gas had been shut off. The families that stayed were offered $500 to cover any expenses incurred as a result of the gas shutoff.

“Of course rightfully so there were handful of residents who were concerned but we’ve assured them that we’ve brought in the professionals and are going through all the proper protocols,” Mathews said.

In 2019, the housing authority came under fire after two residents died of carbon monoxide poisoning at the now-shuttered Allen Benedict Court public housing complex. A subsequent city investigation found 869 code violations, including missing carbon monoxide detectors, faulty fire alarms, and exposed wires.

Mathews said what happened at St Andrews Terrace over the weekend was the result of a routine infrastructural problem as opposed to years of deferred maintenance and code violations, as was the case at Allen Benedict Court.

“This property was built in the 1970s but it had some renovations done several years ago and is in pretty good shape,” she said.