Body of missing Midlands man found at pond days after he was last seen, deputies say

The search for a missing Midlands man ended late Tuesday night when his body was found, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 9:30 p.m., Marion Lavon Watts was found dead at a pond on Watts Hill Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s in Elgin, near the junction with U.S. 1.

Deputies said they believe the 75-year-old had gone fishing at the pond and at some point fell and hit his head.

No foul play is suspected in Watts’ death, according to the release.

Information on how the body was discovered was not available.

Both the sheriff’s office and Kershaw County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the death.

Watts was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the release. The sheriff’s office publicly reported him missing on Tuesday.

There was great urgency to find Watts, because he had a medical condition that required medication that he did not have with him, according to the release.

“Please keep his family in your prayers,” the sheriff’s office said.

