Columbia International Festival returns to Fairgrounds this June, with some changes

Columbia’s International Festival showcasing South Carolina’s and the Midland’s rich diversity will return to the State Fairgrounds next month after taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival returns to the South Carolina State Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6.

Festival organizers say the family-friendly event has something for every South Carolinian, whether trying international cuisine, entertainment or fashion is your thing.

“South Carolina is very diverse, and we probably have close to 200 nationalities and more cultural groups in the Midlands and in all of South Carolina. Many people don’t realize how diverse we are as a community and society,” said Dr. Raj Aluri, the festival’s director. “Come see for yourself and see how diverse we are. It’s very educational, it’s culturally entertaining and (you can) meet people from different national and cultural backgrounds.”

The festival got its start in 1996, hosting thousands of people for an annual event with music, culture, food and performances.

But this year, what is normally a three-day and all indoor event will be scaled down to two days and include outdoor options to adhere to safety precautions due to COVID-19.

The festival will require attendees to wear face masks any time indoors and follow health protocols.

“I’m encouraged to see what’s happening in our society” as COVID-19 protocols are lifted, Aluri said. “It’s a scaled-down event, so we’ll maintain six feet distance, indoor and outdoor options, so people can go through all the precautions necessary to protect themselves and protect other people.”

Admission is $7, or $5 with a coupon. Festival goers under 18 years old can get in free with a ticketed adult, and all military personnel with a military ID card can get in free. Saturday’s admission will allow free entry on Sunday.

Parking will cost $5.

For more on the festival, visit cifonline.org.