Did you feel it? Small earthquake shook SC Midlands over Memorial Day weekend

Earthquake U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

The South Carolina Midlands experienced a minor earthquake over Memorial Day Weekend, officials said.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed a report of a 2.6 magnitude earthquake Monday evening after people reported a loud shaking or a “boom” sound, according to the agency’s Twitter account.

The origin of the earthquake was off Cotton Branch Road in Lexington County, which is roughly 7 miles east of Batesburg-Leesville and southwest of Summit, according to the USGS.

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake is relatively small. Earthquakes under a magnitude of 2.5 are often not felt, but picked up by a seismograph, according to Michigan Tech. Earthquakes do not tend to cause noticeable damage until they reach a magnitude of roughly 5, depending on location, according to Michigan Tech.