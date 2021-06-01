Local

Did you feel it? Small earthquake shook SC Midlands over Memorial Day weekend

Earthquake
Earthquake U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

The South Carolina Midlands experienced a minor earthquake over Memorial Day Weekend, officials said.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed a report of a 2.6 magnitude earthquake Monday evening after people reported a loud shaking or a “boom” sound, according to the agency’s Twitter account.

The origin of the earthquake was off Cotton Branch Road in Lexington County, which is roughly 7 miles east of Batesburg-Leesville and southwest of Summit, according to the USGS.

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake is relatively small. Earthquakes under a magnitude of 2.5 are often not felt, but picked up by a seismograph, according to Michigan Tech. Earthquakes do not tend to cause noticeable damage until they reach a magnitude of roughly 5, depending on location, according to Michigan Tech.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
