As COVID-19 cases decline, Lexington Medical Center loosens visitation policy

Lexington Medical Center has loosened its visitation policies as the number of coronavirus cases continues to decrease.

Starting Wednesday, June 2, people arriving at the emergency room or Urgent Care for a non COVID-19 related illness can bring one visitor who is required to stay in the patient’s room at all times, according to a news release from the hospital.

No visitors who have COVID-19, or who may have COVID-19, will be permitted inside the facilities. All visitors must wear a mask, be over 16 and be screened for coronavirus before entering, the release said.

Up to two people are allowed to visit people in inpatient care between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days per week, as long as the patient does not have COVID-19. Masks are still required, according to the news release.

In cases of childbirth, one spouse or “support person” is allowed when “the patient is in labor and has just delivered a child,” according to the release. After the baby is born, two additional visitors are allowed to visit the mother/baby unit between 8 a.m. and 8 a.m. all seven days per week, according to the release. In cases when the baby is in the special care nursery, both the parent and the spouse or support person are allowed inside with proper approval, the release said.

When a patient comes in for both inpatient or outpatient surgery at Lexington Medical Center’s main campus, they are allowed to have two visitors. For other Lexington Medical Center facilities, only one visitor is allowed.

Patients coming in for a physician appointment typically are not allowed to bring visitors, but some exceptions may apply, according the the release. Those who want to bring visitors should contact the individual physician practice, the release said.