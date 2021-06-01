Columbia Council changes decision on alcohol rules at Main Street’s First Thursday

Three glasses of beer. Getty Images

The Columbia City Council has changed its mind on alcohol rules for First Thursday on Main events following pushback from businesses.

In May, the Council passed a resolution authorizing the consumption of beer and wine only on Boyd Plaza for this year’s First Thursday on Main events. That was a break in a nearly decade-long tradition in which residents were allowed to carry their beer or wine with them as they strolled up and down Main visiting shops and restaurants during the event.

But on Tuesday, Council reversed course and approved a setup under which patrons once again will be able to stroll and sip along Main. Mayor Steve Benjamin told The State there will likely be more officers and fire marshals assisting with pedestrian safety at various intersections.

The council’s reconsideration of the alcohol issue passed unanimously Tuesday.

“I want to thank the chief of police (Skip Holbrook) and city manager (Teresa Wilson) for working through this,” Benjamin said. “We are going to continue to enjoy First Thursday. Everybody step up to the plate and be responsible citizens.”

First Thursday on Main has been sidelined for a year amid the coronavirus pandemic. But it is set to return on June 3, headlined by performances from Dear Blanca and Stagbriar on Boyd Plaza.

City and police officials initially said public safety was the reason for the new alcohol restrictions, approved in early May, as Main Street has become busier as it has been revitalized during the last decade.

“The event organizers certainly were requesting to partake in beer and wine up and down Main Street during the event,” City Manager Teresa Wilson initially said on May 4. “This year, we did not approve that but did approve for them to be in Boyd Plaza. ... This was more about public safety concerns that (the police department) has with that movement up and down the street and intersections not being blocked and people crossing.”

But limiting alcohol to Boyd Plaza on First Thursday faced a backlash from businesses along Main Street and local business leaders.

On May 28, the Columbia Chamber formally asked the Council to reconsider the matter.

In a letter to the City Council, Chamber CEO Blackstone said First Thursday has long been an “opportunity to celebrate and spotlight the shops, hotels, restaurants, bars and other establishments that line Main Street” and that, after a year in which businesses suffered through the pandemic, many could use the boost First Thursday could provide with its typical alcohol protocols.

“Public safety has proven it is fully capable of maintaining a safe environment for the participants who attend this event,” Blackstone wrote May 28. “Since First Thursday’s inception, public safety has successfully managed the movement of people up and down the streets. As First Thursday continues to grow, we acknowledge that this policy may need to be revisited. It is our opinion, however, that to change the policy now will not draw people to the downtown area, thus not helping businesses as they strive to rebuild from the impact of the pandemic.”