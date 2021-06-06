300 jobs coming to $400 million SC brewing facility. Here’s how to learn more and apply

Mark Anthony Brewing, the company behind White Claw, begins hiring for 300 positions in Richland County, SC. Associated Press

Mark Anthony Brewing, the company behind White Claw Hard Seltzer and Mike’s Hard Lemonade, is almost done building a $400 million facility in Richland County and is beginning the hiring process, according to its website.

Those interested in one of the 300 positions available at the brewing and packaging facility in the Pineview Industrial Park can attend a virtual career webinar hosted by the company to learn more about the positions.

Webinars will be held on these five Fridays from 12-1 p.m. :

June 4

June 11

June 18

June 25

July 2

You don’t have to register to attend. Participants can find the link to join on readysc.org. Job applications are also on this website.

The company is hiring for these positions:

Brewery Operator

Facility Coordinator

Lead Brewer

Maintenance

Inventory Clerk

Maintenance Planner

Maintenance Technician - Electrical

Maintenance Technician - Mechanical

Packaging Operator

Plant Utility Technician

Senior Plant Utility Technician

Quality Lab Technician

The brewing company is the fourth largest brewer in the country and is launching a state-of-the-art flagship facility in Columbia, according to its website. It announced the plan to build the facility in Richland County last November.