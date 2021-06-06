Local
300 jobs coming to $400 million SC brewing facility. Here’s how to learn more and apply
Mark Anthony Brewing, the company behind White Claw Hard Seltzer and Mike’s Hard Lemonade, is almost done building a $400 million facility in Richland County and is beginning the hiring process, according to its website.
Those interested in one of the 300 positions available at the brewing and packaging facility in the Pineview Industrial Park can attend a virtual career webinar hosted by the company to learn more about the positions.
Webinars will be held on these five Fridays from 12-1 p.m. :
June 4
June 11
June 18
June 25
July 2
You don’t have to register to attend. Participants can find the link to join on readysc.org. Job applications are also on this website.
The company is hiring for these positions:
Brewery Operator
Facility Coordinator
Lead Brewer
Maintenance
Inventory Clerk
Maintenance Planner
Maintenance Technician - Electrical
Maintenance Technician - Mechanical
Packaging Operator
Plant Utility Technician
Senior Plant Utility Technician
Quality Lab Technician
The brewing company is the fourth largest brewer in the country and is launching a state-of-the-art flagship facility in Columbia, according to its website. It announced the plan to build the facility in Richland County last November.
Comments