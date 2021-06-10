Railroad company to fix rugged crossing in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood

A car bumps across the rugged railroad crossing in the 1700 block of S. Beltline Boulevard in Columbia. CSX says it will repair the crossing this summer. Photo by Chris Trainor

Those who drive along South Beltline Boulevard near Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood may soon have a smoother ride in one notorious section of the road.

Railroad company CSX said it is set to repair an aging, rugged, teeth-rattling rail crossing in the 1700 block of South Beltline Boulevard. The crossing is at the southeastern edge of Rosewood, in a curve in the road near the Little Steps daycare center and Mama’s Mart & Subs. The crossing is about a mile from the Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport.

“We are planning to complete repairs to the South Beltline grade crossing in Columbia this summer, however, the exact timing has not been finalized,” CSX spokeswoman Sheriee Bowman told The State on Wednesday. She said the rail company is planning on replacing the disintegrating timber in the crossing with rubber and asphalt.

Bowman said CSX will coordinate with local governments and the state Department of Transportation, if necessary, to inform the public of exactly when the work will take place, and whether there will be any detours because of the work.

On a recent Tuesday afternoon, The State observed traffic at the crossing and found that many people slowed, or turned their car at a slight angle, to bump over the undulating crossing. Those who took the crossing at higher speeds triggered loose sections of wood in the crossing to rattle and jump.

The jarring crossing has been a sore spot for neighbors for quite some time. State Rep. Seth Rose, a Columbia Democrat, said he has often gotten calls from citizens about it, so he began reaching out to CSX to implore the company to make improvements.

“People in the Rosewood area send me complaints about crossings in the Rosewood area,” Rose told The State. “Through my contacts in the state Legislature, I got in touch with CSX, the railroad company that oversees the crossings. This can be quite difficult, because the railroads are under federal jurisdiction and it’s not something the state or local government has authority over. But, I was able to get a contact to CSX and the community has sent their calls and corresponded and relayed their concerns. We have been assured some major fixes are coming.”

Rose said CSX is funding the repairs.

Heather Bauer, a businesswoman and Columbia City Council candidate, also has been reaching out to CSX with concerns about the crossing on South Beltline. She has been sharing regular updates about the project on the popular Rosewood Neighbors Facebook page, and encouraging residents to email and communicate with the rail company.

Bauer said she’s very familiar with the crossing in the 1700 block, as she often drives that stretch of road to get to a gym, Workhorse Fitness, she owns on nearby Shop Road. She’s also personally seen troublesome aspects of the crossing.

“Earlier this year I was out picking litter up and I literally saw pieces of wood flying off of it,” Bauer said.