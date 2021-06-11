Local

Woman struck and killed crossing road in West Columbia

Caution tape.
Caution tape. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 64-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed Thursday night while trying to cross the street.

At 9 p.m. Thursday, Donna Lee Barnes of West Columbia was attempting to cross the 2400 block of Augusta Road, a busy commercial strip near the intersection with Dreher Road. Barnes was struck in the roadway by a car heading into West Columbia from the direction of Interstate 26, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the car was not injured. The incident is being investigated by the West Columbia Police Department.

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service