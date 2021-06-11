Woman struck and killed crossing road in West Columbia

Caution tape. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 64-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed Thursday night while trying to cross the street.

At 9 p.m. Thursday, Donna Lee Barnes of West Columbia was attempting to cross the 2400 block of Augusta Road, a busy commercial strip near the intersection with Dreher Road. Barnes was struck in the roadway by a car heading into West Columbia from the direction of Interstate 26, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the car was not injured. The incident is being investigated by the West Columbia Police Department.