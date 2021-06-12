Cayce’s top cop is retiring after more than 35 years in law enforcement

Nearly 38 years ago Byron Snellgrove went on his first patrol as a police officer. At the end of the year, Cayce’s public safety director will be taking off the badge.

The City of Cayce announced this week that Snellgrove will retire in December.

“His dedication to our city, to the department and to our amazing officers is something we will never forget,” Mayor Elise Partin said. “We are so thankful for his service to our city and his compassion for our citizens.”

Snellgrove began his law enforcement career as a Beaufort County deputy. He came to the Cayce Department of Public Safety in 1997 where he was part of the narcotics investigations team. He rose to the rank of lieutenant. He moved to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department where he led narcotics investigations, according to a statement by Cayce. Snellgrove returned to Cayce’s public safety department in 2012 and rose through the ranks again. He became the city’s director of public safety in 2016.

“I know the department,” Snellgrove told The State in 2016. “I know where the department’s going. I know the city (and) I know the people in the city.”

In the statement announcing his retirement, Cayce hailed Snellgrove gaining and keeping agency accreditation, creating a community policing initiative, creating a K9 team and earning “numerous prestigious awards for the department and personnel.”

He’ll also be remembered for leading the department through the emotionally toiling investigation of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik’s disappearance and death.

City Manager Tracy Hegler said she is “forever grateful for having been able to work with him.”

“While I am happy for him being able to enjoy this well-deserved next chapter, he will be dearly missed,” she said. “I know what he has done to lead an exceptional department and to protect the citizens of Cayce will not be forgotten. We are proud of him.”