Delays possible as busy road in northeast Columbia to get upgrades

Richland County is cautioning drivers to expect some delays one night next week as it is set to make road marking upgrades on a busy thoroughfare in northeast Columbia.

According to a release from the county, crews will be working on the night of Tuesday, July 6 on Summit Parkway at the intersection of Summit Centre Drive. They will be adding new markings, including arrows and dashed lines to separate traffic lanes.

“The improvements are being made in response to complaints that motorists are entering the left turn lane at Summit Centre Drive and then moving through the intersection toward a center island,” the county’s release said.

Arrows will also be added to Summit Parkway south of the Summit Centre intersection to designate lane movements onto Clemson Road. The arrows will “clearly identify movements for each lane,” the county said.

The work will begin at 9 p.m. July 6, and is set to be completed that night. The county release said the work is being done at night because of “high traffic and excessive speeding” on Summit Parkway. Motorists could experience temporary delays during the work, the county said.