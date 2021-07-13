Local
Swansea is a town of about 1,000 residents in SC. Here are five things to know
The town of Swansea, South Carolina, in southern Lexington County was originally a railroad stop for the Southbound Railroad that developed into a small town with a few small businesses, churches and schools, according to the town’s website.
Here are a few more things to know about Swansea:
- Swansea schools are in the Lexington District 4 school system, along with Gaston-area schools. There are four public schools for K-12 students between Swansea and Gaston with 3,350 students. Swansea High School’s athletic teams are called the Tigers.
- The population in Swansea is an estimated at 897 people, according to 2019 U.S. Census data.
- The population demographics in Swansea are 54% Black residents, 40% White residents, 2.1% of two or more races, and 1.6% Native Americans, according to 2010 U.S. Census data.
- Swansea’s average household income is $43,989 with a poverty rate of 21.40%, according to World Population Review.
- The town of Swansea has four police officers, four members of the town council, a mayor and a town staff made of of three people who govern the town’s services.
