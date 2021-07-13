Lexington County neighbors oppose turning former school into townhomes

American Engineering Consultants

The former site of Busbee Middle School in Cayce could be turned into a townhouse development.

On Wednesday, July 14, City Council will hear a rezoning request from local builder Great Southern Homes, that would allow for residential development on the 10-acre parcel of land at 1407 Dunbar Road.

Great Southern Homes did not return requests for comment.

The developer has not yet submitted a site plan. But according to the agenda packet for the upcoming city council meeting, “the applicant proposes to use the property as a location for a townhouse development.”

The Cayce Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend the request at a June 21 meeting. Four neighbors who attended that meeting voiced their opposition to the request, according to the agenda packet for tomorrow’s city council meeting.

Kelly Wuest, who lives across the street from the property, said that she would rather see the area used as a green space but that she’s not necessarily opposed to a residential development going up there. Still, Wuest said single family homes would be a better fit for the neighborhood.

“We’re not trying to stall progress,” she said “but putting duplexes there, our neighborhood just doesn’t have the infrastructure for that type of housing.”