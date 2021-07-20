Help needed finding runaway Midlands teen who took his mother’s car, SC cops say

A search is underway for a runaway Midlands teenager, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tyquan Issac has not been seen since he left his Broad Street home in Sumter on Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The 15-year-old reportedly took his mother’s 2002 gold Mazda Protege from their home when he left between 6-7 a.m., according to the release.

Tyquan is possibly in Columbia to see a friend, the sheriff’s office said. There was no word if the teen was alone when he left home.

Tyquan Issac was reported missing, according to the sheriff’s office. Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Information on why the teen left, or why he is considered a runaway, was not available.

The sheriff’s office described Tyquan as a 6-foot-1, 190-pound male, with brown eyes and black hair.

He does not have a cellphone, nor any identification, according to the release.

Anyone who has seen Tyquan, or has information on the missing teen, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.