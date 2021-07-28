Lions and tigers and beers, oh my! Popular event returns to Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

Proceeds Brew at the Zoo will go towards Riverbanks Zoo & Garden’s conservation efforts. Provided

What better way to spend a Friday night than drinking some beer and looking at animals?

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden will be hosting its 15th annual Brew at the Zoo from 7-9:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. Zoo-goers can sample a variety of specialty imports, domestics and local micro-brews all while watching their favorite critters do their thing.

A slew of local favorite breweries such as Savage Craft, Hunter-Gatherer and Columbia Craft join national names like Samuel Adams and Blue Moon. All told, there will be more than 70 beer vendors spread across the zoo.

“It’s a great way to cool off in a hot afternoon here in Columbia, South Carolina, at one of the best attractions around,” Riverbanks director of marketing and communications Susan O’Cain said. “We like to offer after hours events to our guests, and we’re excited to be able to do that again coming off the heels of COVID.”

While not every animal will be out for the evening, the farm barn, gorilla base camp, koala knockabout and sea lion landing buildings will all be open to visitors. The event will also feature live entertainment courtesy of local band Whiskey Tango Revue.

General admission is $60, or $50 for Riverbanks members. VIP tickets are sold out. The entry fee covers all two-ounce beer samples, but food and other beverages are sold separately. It will be a 21-and-up event.

Proceeds support Riverbanks’ conservation efforts.