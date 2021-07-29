Boutique Columbia hotel is nominated as one of the best in the country

Columbia’s Hotel Trundle has been invited to join the Southern Living Hotel Collection. Flock and Rally

Columbia’s Hotel Trundle has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 best historic hotels.

Located in the heart of the Main Street District in downtown Columbia, the hotel features 41 rooms spread across three buildings.

The boutique hotel, located at 1224 Taylor St., was brought to life by owners Marcus Munse and Rita Patel in 2018. The couple renovated a trio of vacant commercial buildings that date back to 1914, turning them into one of the city’s most unique vacation destinations. Its interior features a trendy blend of exposed brick and plaster, stamped tin ceilings, local art and plush bedding. Guests are greeted with locally sourced treats.

The $200-a-night hotel is surrounded by some of the best attractions in Columbia, sitting just 1 mile from the S.C. State Museum and 3 miles from the Riverbanks Zoo. It has been featured in a variety of magazines and online publications and has a 9.5 rating on Trivago.com. In 2019, Hotel Trundle was selected to join the Southern Living Hotel Collection, a group of 24 hotels and inns picked by Southern Living editors that “embody the essence of exceptional Southern hospitality,” the magazine said.

Each year, USA Today allows readers around the country to select the “best 10” for a variety of subjects, including food, lodging and travel.

Currently, Hotel Trundle ranks No. 4 out of 20 nominees. You can cast a vote for Hotel Trundle here.