Got a photo of your meal? U.S. Sen. Tim Scott wants to see it

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, speaks on the first night of the Republican National Convention on Aug. 24, 2020.

A U.S. senator from South Carolina wants to see some shots of your favorite foods.

Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott tweeted a social media summer challenge on Wednesday, encouraging South Carolina residents to share photos or videos of their most beloved foods. The senator from North Charleston wants people to use the hashtag #SCeats when they share those food pictures on social media.

“I want you to join with us,” Scott said in a Twitter video. “I want you to send me a picture of your favorite food, favorite restaurant, your favorite time out with folks enjoying a meal.”

In his tweet, Scott urged South Carolina eaters to “get multiple shots” of their top foods. He said he wants to see the food “in its best presentation.”

“I want to see something magical,” Scott said.