‘Would you rather’ have palmetto bugs or frat neighbors? Play the game, Columbia-style

Whether you were born and raised in Columbia or moved down here last month, odds are you’ve had a run-in with the city’s pesky trains. You’ve also probably heard a thing or two about Five Points and have come to understand the slogan “famously hot” quite well.

For better or worse, these features are what make Columbia home. And now, we’re pitting the city’s most beloved — and most infamous — qualities against one another in the ultimate game of “would you rather,” Columbia style. As the name suggests, vote for the option in each question that you would rather take. Then, see how your answers stacked up against all other Soda Citizens.

Nick Sullivan
Nick Sullivan is a rising senior at the University of South Carolina and former managing editor of his college paper, The Daily Gamecock. Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, he worked in 2019 as a summer editorial intern at Cincinnati CityBeat. When the pandemic sent him home the following year, he created his own local newspaper, The Strange Times, in order to bring stories of positivity and perseverance to his community.
