Local

SC’s tax-free weekend is coming up. Here’s what you can buy – and what’s not included

Sherry Holden shops for school supplies ahead of the tax free weekend with her child. South Carolina’s 2021 tax free weekend is Aug. 6-8.
Sherry Holden shops for school supplies ahead of the tax free weekend with her child. South Carolina’s 2021 tax free weekend is Aug. 6-8. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com

More from the series

SC Sales Tax-Free Holiday

Are face masks included? What about clothing? Read more about South Carolina’s tax-free weekend here.

Expand All
What’s the point of SC’s tax-free holiday? Here’s what shoppers should know.

What’s the point of SC’s tax-free holiday? Here’s what shoppers should know.
SC’s tax-free weekend is coming up. Here’s what you can buy – and what’s not included

SC’s tax-free weekend is coming up. Here’s what you can buy – and what’s not included
Are face masks, protective COVID gear part of SC’s tax-free weekend?

Are face masks, protective COVID gear part of SC’s tax-free weekend?
Columbia

South Carolina’s tax-free weekend holiday is upon us and is one of the best times of the year to save money for back-to-school items, among other household necessities.

The tax-free holiday has been a tradition since 2000 and runs from Aug. 6 to 8, beginning at 12:01 a.m. this Friday. Shoppers who purchase eligible items within the 72-hour period will bypass the state’s 6% sales tax, regardless of whether they are a state resident.

But before hitting the stores to fill those carts, shoppers should know which items are eligible for the tax break and which ones aren’t.

Eligible items include:

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Items excluded from the sales tax include:

Note: There is no special exemption for food during the tax-free holiday, as unprepared foods are already exempt from state taxes but subject to some local taxes. Some forms of personal protective equipment are exempt from the sales tax if they meet the footwear and clothing exception.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

SC Sales Tax-Free Holiday

Are face masks included? What about clothing? Read more about South Carolina’s tax-free weekend here.

Back to Story