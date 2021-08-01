Driver of ATV dies when vehicle overturns in Fairfield County

Ambulance This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.

The driver of an ATV died early Sunday after the vehicle drove off the road and overturned.

S.C. Highway Patrol said the driver was riding the 2001 Polaris ATV on Plantation Point Road near North Dutchman Creek Road, when the ATV crossed the center line and flipped over. The sole rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, said Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. in a wooded area near Lake Wateree, just across the bridge from Lake Wateree State Park. The location is 10 miles north of Ridgeway and about 20 miles east of Winnsboro.

The name of the ATV rider has not been released. Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.