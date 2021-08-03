Hey, pal, move over. (No really, move over from the left lane. It’s now a law in SC)

A new law requiting SC drivers to move over from the left lane goes into effect Aug. 15.

You might want to move over the next time you’re out driving. Not doing so could result in a $25 fine.

The S.C. Department of Transportation is installing “Slower Traffic Move Right” signs along state highways. These signs are required by House bill 3011, which was passed in May in an effort to improve highway safety.

Signs are being placed at least every 35 miles along South Carolina controlled-access highways. Motorists will also be alerted to the change via electronic messaging.

For the most part, the new law calls for drivers to steer clear of the far left lane except when passing another vehicle. Some exceptions apply, such as:

▪ When there is no other vehicle directly behind the driver in the left lane;

▪ when traffic is causing a multi-lane congestion;

▪ when weather conditions make it safer to drive in the left lane; or

▪ when the right lane is obstructed for any reason.

Per the bill, violating this law is not a criminal act and will not be included on a driver’s motor vehicle record nor reported to insurance companies. Law enforcement also cannot search a driver’s vehicle solely because of this violation.

The law goes into effect Aug. 15.

Ahead of the new state law that goes into effect Aug. 15, SCDOT is installing “Slower Traffic Move Right” signs and is alerting motorists via electronic message boards. pic.twitter.com/j4CbLNFb1m — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) August 2, 2021