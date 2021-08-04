There’s a new plan for a lot in Columbia with a controversial past — luxury apartments

After sitting vacant for several years, a contested piece of property on North Main Street could be developed into 250 apartments, according to documents submitted to the City of Columbia.

Virginia-based developer Commonwealth Properties wants to build a luxury apartment complex at 2222 Main St., the 5.6- acre lot where the Jim Moore Cadillac dealership once stood. Plans for the project also include a pool and a parking deck with 407 spaces.

The developers did not give a cost for the project.

A site plan for the apartments Commonwealth Properties has proposed for 2222 Main Street. Commonwealth Properties

In 2018, a plan to build a charter school on that same spot drew outcry from nearby residents and businesses who feared it would increase traffic.

One of the most vocal opponents of the school was the Cottontown Neighborhood Association. President Will Thrift said his group is open to the idea of apartments being built there, so long as the developers take neighbors’ concerns about parking and traffic into consideration.

“It’s kind of a wait and see thing,” he said, adding that he would like to get more information from both the developers and city planning staff. “That area has been kind of blighted for some time now so we do think building something there could help better the quality of life.”

Commonwealth Properties did not respond to requests for comment.

The city’s Design, Development and Review Committee is set to review the plan at its next meeting on Aug. 12.