Forbes names Lake Murray country top southern destination of 2021

Boats gather in the waters of Lake Murray as the sun sets. heybabysmile.com

Forbes named Lake Murray Country — and by extension the Capital City — a top southern destination of 2021. The region is one of six destinations to make the cut.

“It’s rare indeed to discover a region that artfully combines historic charm while bursting with every modern necessity, not to mention some of the south’s finest food. Such is the case with Lake Murray Country, South Carolina,” the Forbes article reads.

Shout outs were given to Riverbanks Zoo, Five Points, EdVenture Children’s Museum and the 40 art galleries in the area, which, paired with historic landmarks to tour and more than 60 restaurants to try, make for a pretty top-notch southern experience.

The Capital City/Lake Murray Country comprises Lexington, Newberry, Richland and Saluda counties as well as the City of Columbia. Other destinations on Forbes’ list were Dunwoody, Georgia; Highlands, North Carolina; Birmingham, Alabama; Shenandoah Valley, Virginia and West Virginia and Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida.

“The only way to experience the venerable southern hospitality up close and personal is to plan a visit to your favorite southern destination,” Forbes writes.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.