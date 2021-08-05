Local

Forbes names Lake Murray country top southern destination of 2021

Boats gather in the waters of Lake Murray as the sun sets. Anne McQuary heybabysmile.com

Forbes named Lake Murray Country — and by extension the Capital City — a top southern destination of 2021. The region is one of six destinations to make the cut.

“It’s rare indeed to discover a region that artfully combines historic charm while bursting with every modern necessity, not to mention some of the south’s finest food. Such is the case with Lake Murray Country, South Carolina,” the Forbes article reads.

Shout outs were given to Riverbanks Zoo, Five Points, EdVenture Children’s Museum and the 40 art galleries in the area, which, paired with historic landmarks to tour and more than 60 restaurants to try, make for a pretty top-notch southern experience.

The Capital City/Lake Murray Country comprises Lexington, Newberry, Richland and Saluda counties as well as the City of Columbia. Other destinations on Forbes’ list were Dunwoody, Georgia; Highlands, North Carolina; Birmingham, Alabama; Shenandoah Valley, Virginia and West Virginia and Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida.

“The only way to experience the venerable southern hospitality up close and personal is to plan a visit to your favorite southern destination,” Forbes writes.

Nick Sullivan
Nick Sullivan is a rising senior at the University of South Carolina and former managing editor of his college paper, The Daily Gamecock. Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, he worked in 2019 as a summer editorial intern at Cincinnati CityBeat. When the pandemic sent him home the following year, he created his own local newspaper, The Strange Times, in order to bring stories of positivity and perseverance to his community.
