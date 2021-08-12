John Crangle is running for Columbia City Council

John Crangle File photograph

John Crangle, a Columbia attorney and longtime government ethics watchdog, has filed to run for an at-large seat on Columbia City Council.

He filed to run on Wednesday afternoon, according to city records. There are four city seats up for election this year in Columbia: mayor, an at-large council position, District 1 and District 4. The deadline to file for the Nov. 2 municipal election is noon Friday.

Crangle is the seventh candidate in the at-large field. Unlike district seats, at-large seats in Columbia are elected citywide. Other candidates who have either announced or filed to run for the seat include attorney Tyler Bailey, businesswoman Heather Bauer, public health researcher Dr. Aditi Bussells, environmental lobbyist Deitra Stover Matthews, photographer Aaron Smalls and activist John Tyler.

For many years, Crangle led South Carolina’s Common Cause, watching over ethics and open government issues in the state Legislature. He is the author of “Operation Lost Trust and the Ethics Reform Movement.” The book is an in-depth look at one of the biggest public corruption scandals in modern S.C. history – the FBI sting investigation of widescale bribery in the General Assembly during the 1990s. Crangle exited Common Cause in 2017 and in years since has been lobbying for the SC Progressive Network.

This marks the second time Crangle has sought public office. He ran as a Democrat for SC House District 75 in 2018. He was defeated in the general election by Republican state Rep. Kirkman Finlay.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Crangle told The State he is concerned about crime in Columbia, and said he would work to curb gun violence.

He also said he would advocate for a curfew for bars in the city. He said he thinks midnight or 12:30 a.m. would be an appropriate time for such a curfew. He said he is concerned specifically about the bar situation in Five Points.

“As far as Five Points, I’m going to be sort of the Dick Harpootlian Jr. in terms of trying to deal with those bars down there that I think have caused an awful lot of trouble,” Crangle said.

Crangle was referring to Harpootlian’s long campaign against some bars in Five Points. His firm has represented residents of neighborhoods near the nightlife district who have complained of bad behavior they perceive to stem from the bar scene there. Harpootlian’s firm has challenged the renewal of bars’ liquor licenses in court, leading to the closure of some establishments.

The longtime ethics watchdog also said he would work to raise salaries at the Columbia Police Department by “at least 10 percent” to help address officer shortages.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“That’s really going to be my number one objective, if I get elected, to get salary increases to help them recruit and retain (police) personnel,” Crangle said.

Crangle also said he is concerned about the condition of roads and streets in Columbia, and said he would focus on efforts to make them safer for drivers.

The ethics watchdog took note of the crowded field for the at-large seat, and said he’s ready for the challenge.

“I was a football player, I’m used to 22 people on the field,” he quipped.