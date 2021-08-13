Photos show aftermath of semi-truck fire on Midlands interstate

A fire ravaged a semi-truck Thursday during rush hour on Interstate 26 near Irmo.

The fire started about 5 p.m., and a traffic camera showed that by 5:10 p.m. the semi-truck was engulfed by flames. The driver had pulled the truck over near mile marker 107 on I-26. That’s between St. Andrews Road and the exit for I-20. No one was injured, according to Trooper David Jones.

A fire destroyed a semi-truck on I-26 near St. Andrews Road and I-20 in the Columbia and Lexington County area.

Columbia Fire Department, Irmo Fire Department and Lexington County Fire Department rushed to the fire to put it out, Jones said.

“You deserve a pat on the back,” he said to the fire departments over social media. “Thanks for the quick response and running toward danger!”

Photos of the aftermath show the truck almost entirely melted.

