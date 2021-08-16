‘Opa!’ Columbia’s Greek Fest to make 2021 return. Here are the details

An iconic Columbia festival will return this year after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from its organizers.

The Columbia Greek Festival will return to downtown Columbia Sept. 16-18. Visitors can come by from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days.

The festival will be hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on the corner of Sumter and Calhoun streets.

Visitors will be able to enjoy Greek foods and pastries all weekend long. There will also be live Greek music, dancing and films of Greece.

Cultural exhibits a well as a taverna, grocery store and coffee shop will also there for visitors to enjoy, according to the flier posted on Facebook. Visitors can also browse at a number of shops.