You’ll need proof of a COVID vaccine or a negative test at this West Columbia club

New Brookland Tavern in West Columbia in 2016. The State

New Brookland Tavern, the long-running rock club in West Columbia, is set to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry into the establishment.

The club, which is located on State Street in West Columbia, just on the western side of the Gervais Street bridge, announced the decision in a Monday morning Facebook post. The policy was first reported by Columbia’s Free Times.

“Like many other music venues across the country, until further notice we will require all performers, staff, and show attendees to show proof of vaccination or negative covid test taken within 72 hours of the show,” the venue posted. “This will help us try to keep a safe environment for our staff and customers, in an unprecedented time. These changes are to be effective immediately.”

The venue said proof of vaccination must be provided by presenting a physical COVID-19 vaccination card. Negative COVID tests can be shown through documentation from a testing site, or through the MyChart mobile app.

Those who are sick or feel ill are asked not to attend shows at the club.

New Brookland Tavern has bands lined up to perform several evenings this week. That includes Whitehall on Wednesday night, Sawyer Norman and Quality Time on Thursday, Bones Hamilton on Friday, and Paisley & the Birdwalkers and a number of other acts on Saturday in a bill presented by radio station WUSC.

COVID-19 vaccinations have continued to be a slog in South Carolina, even as the number of new cases has surged. According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, about 53% of South Carolinians have had at least one dose of the vaccine, while 45.5% of people in the state are fully vaccinated.