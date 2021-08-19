Sewage spilling near Saluda River after contractor breaks pipe, Columbia Water says

This file photo shows a sign warning about a sewer spill near the Saluda River. online@thestate.com

Columbia Water reported a sewage spill near the Saluda River Thursday morning that was caused by a broken pipe.

A contractor drilled into a pressurized sanitary sewer pipe causing an overflow of the sewer near 680 Candi Lane in Richland County, Wastewater Compliance Manager Stephen Sealey said in a news release. That’s close to the Saluda Riverwalk and less than a mile from Riverbank Zoo & Garden.

The spill was confirmed at 8:30 a.m., according to the release.

“This overflow appears to be isolated to the impact area and is not currently entering a body of water,” Sealey said.

In an effort to contain the spilling sewage, crews have diverted it upstream to temporarily stop the overflow to determine repair options and to mitigate the impacts, according to the release.

There was no word on how long it would stop the spill and fix the damaged pipe.

Anyone with concerns about the overflow can contact the City of Columbia at 803-545-3300 or customercare@columbiasc.gov.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

